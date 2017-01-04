U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday investors bought shares of companies focused on consumers, including automakers and retailers. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index finished a single point below its all-time high.
On Wednesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 60.40 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,942.16.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 12.92 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,270.75.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seahawks signing veteran return man Devin Hester to help replace Tyler Lockett
- Driver arrested after pedestrian fatally struck near Green Lake
The Nasdaq composite gained 47.92 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,477.
The Russell 2000 surged 22.46 points, or 1.6 percent, to 1,387.95.
For the week:
The Dow is up 179.56 points, or 0.9 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 31.92 points, or 1.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 93.89 points, or 1.7 percent.
The Russell is up 30.82 points, or 2.3 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.