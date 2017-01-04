Share story

The Associated Press

U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday investors bought shares of companies focused on consumers, including automakers and retailers. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index finished a single point below its all-time high.

On Wednesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 60.40 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,942.16.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 12.92 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,270.75.

The Nasdaq composite gained 47.92 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,477.

The Russell 2000 surged 22.46 points, or 1.6 percent, to 1,387.95.

For the week:

The Dow is up 179.56 points, or 0.9 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 31.92 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 93.89 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Russell is up 30.82 points, or 2.3 percent.

