U.S. stocks dipped Wednesday as media and health care companies took losses. The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, but bond yields and banks rose as investors anticipated that rates will increase soon.
On Wednesday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index shed 3.04 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,388.13.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8.01 points, or 0.04 percent, to 20,957.90.
The Nasdaq composite fell 22.82 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,072.55.
The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks dropped 8.44 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,390.92.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 3.93 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Dow is up 17.39 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 24.95 points, or 0.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 9.51 points, or 0.7 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 149.30 points, or 6.7 percent.
The Dow is up 1,195.30 points, or 6 percent.
The Nasdaq is 689.43 points, or 12.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 33.79 points, or 2.5 percent.
