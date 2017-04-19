U.S. stocks gave up a promising start and finished mostly lower Wednesday as investors continued to worry about lagging wages and energy companies dropped with the price of oil.
On Wednesday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 4.02 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,338.17.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 118.79 points, or 0.6 percent, to 20,404.49.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- I-5 repaving starts this week: 3 years, 22 miles, ‘some rough commutes’
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
The Nasdaq composite gained 13.56 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,863.03.
The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks jumped 5.24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,367.13.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 9.22 points, or 0.4 percent.
The Dow is down 48.76 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 57.88 points, or 1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is 21.89 points, or 1.6 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 99.34 points, or 4.4 percent.
The Dow is up 641.89 points, or 3.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 479.92 points, or 8.9 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 10 points, or 0.7 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.