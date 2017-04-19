U.S. stocks gave up a promising start and finished mostly lower Wednesday as investors continued to worry about lagging wages and energy companies dropped with the price of oil.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 4.02 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,338.17.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 118.79 points, or 0.6 percent, to 20,404.49.

The Nasdaq composite gained 13.56 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,863.03.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks jumped 5.24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,367.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 9.22 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is down 48.76 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 57.88 points, or 1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is 21.89 points, or 1.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 99.34 points, or 4.4 percent.

The Dow is up 641.89 points, or 3.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 479.92 points, or 8.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 10 points, or 0.7 percent.