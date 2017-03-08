U.S. stocks fell for the third day in a row Wednesday as energy companies tumbled with the price of oil. Investors also sold high-dividend stocks after a survey of private businesses showed employers added the most jobs in three years in February, a sign of stronger economic growth.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 5.41 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,362.98.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 69.03 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,855.73.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 3.62 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,836.55.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks sank 8.84 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,366.04.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 20.14 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Dow is down 149.98 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 33.20 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 28.09 points, or 2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 124.15 points, or 5.5 percent.

The Dow is up 1,093.13 points, or 5.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 454.43 points, or 8.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.91 points, or 0.7 percent.