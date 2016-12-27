Stocks closed slightly higher Tuesday, nudging the Nasdaq composite to a record high and edging the Dow Jones industrial average closer to 20,000. The gains were broad, with materials and technology leading the way. Energy stocks also rose as the price of crude oil moved higher.
On Tuesday:
The Dow added 11.23 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,945.04.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 5.09 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,268.88.
The Nasdaq composite gained 24.75 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,487.44.
The Russell 2000 jumped 6.20 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,377.71.
For the year:
The Dow is up 2,520.01 points, or 14.5 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 224.94 points, or 11.0 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 480.03 points, or 9.6 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 241.82 points, or 21.3 percent.
