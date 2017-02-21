Stocks again broke records Tuesday as investors came back from a long weekend hungry for deals. While Kraft Heinz and Unilever couldn’t complete a proposed $143 billion mega-merger, food and household goods makers rose as investors bet that other deals are coming.
On Monday:
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 118.95 points, or 0.6 percent, to 20,743.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 14.22 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,365.38.
Most Read Stories
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Trump motorcade hit by 2x4 in West Palm Beach; five students face charges
- Nordstrom’s big, beautiful stores are losing ground VIEW
- Mexico City is a parched and sinking capital
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
The Nasdaq composite advanced 27.37 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,865.95.
The Russell 2000 index surged 10.48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,410.34, also a record.
For the year:
The Dow is up 980.40 points, or 5 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 126.55 points, or 5.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 482.83 points, or 9 percent.
The Russell 200 is up 53.21 points, or 3.9 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.