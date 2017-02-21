Share story

The Associated Press

Stocks again broke records Tuesday as investors came back from a long weekend hungry for deals. While Kraft Heinz and Unilever couldn’t complete a proposed $143 billion mega-merger, food and household goods makers rose as investors bet that other deals are coming.

On Monday:

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 118.95 points, or 0.6 percent, to 20,743.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 14.22 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,365.38.

The Nasdaq composite advanced 27.37 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,865.95.

The Russell 2000 index surged 10.48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,410.34, also a record.

For the year:

The Dow is up 980.40 points, or 5 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 126.55 points, or 5.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 482.83 points, or 9 percent.

The Russell 200 is up 53.21 points, or 3.9 percent.

