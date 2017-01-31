Share story

U.S. stocks fought their way to a mixed finish Tuesday as drugmakers rallied, which mostly canceled out losses for industrial companies. Investors shifted their money to safer investments for the second day in a row.

On Tuesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 107.04 points, or 0.5 percent, to 19,864.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index declined 2.03 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,278.87.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 1.07 points to 5,614.79.

The Russell 2000 index added 9.49 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,361.82.

For the week:

The Dow is down 229.69 points, or 1.1 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 15.82 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 45.99 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.88 points, or 0.6 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 101.49 points, or 0.5 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 40.04 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 231.67 points, or 4.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.69 points, or 0.3 percent.

