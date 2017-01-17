Stocks closed slightly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, led by declines in banks and industrial companies. The Dow Jones industrial average posted its third consecutive loss.
On Tuesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 58.96 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,826.77.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 6.75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,267.89.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played second half of season with 'significant' knee injury
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Tight end Luke Willson, one of Seahawks' 14 unrestricted free agents, says he's hoping to be back WATCH
The Nasdaq composite fell 35.39 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,538.73.
The Russell 2000 fell 19.72 points, or 1.4 percent, to 1,352.32.
For the year:
The Dow is up 64.17 points, or 0.3 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 29.06 points, or 1.3 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 155.61 points, or 2.9 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 4.81 points, or 0.4 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.