A steep slide in technology companies led U.S. stocks broadly lower Tuesday after a day of choppy trading on Wall Street. Phone companies, utilities were among the biggest decliners after a sell-off in bonds sent yields sharply higher. Banks bucked the broader market slide.
On Tuesday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 19.69 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,419.38.
The Dow Jones industrial average slid 98.89 points, or 0.5 percent, to 21,310.66.
The Nasdaq composite lost 100.53 points, or 1.6 percent, to 6,146.62.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 13.12, or 0.9 percent, to 1,403.52.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 18.92 points, or 0.8 percent.
The Dow is down 84.10 points, or 0.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 118.63 points, or 1.9 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 11.26 points, or 0.8 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 180.55 points, or 8.1 percent.
The Dow is up 1,548.06 points, or 7.8 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 763.51 points, or 14.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 46.39 points, or 3.4 percent.