U.S. stock indexes closed little changed Tuesday as gains in real estate and industrial companies were canceled out by losses in technology and other sectors.

Technology stocks declined the most, while real estate companies notched the biggest gain. Trading was mostly light ahead of the Easter holiday weekend as investors kept an eye on rising geopolitical tensions.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 3.38 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,353.78.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 6.72 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,651.30.

The Nasdaq composite lost 14.15 points, 0.2 percent, to 5,866.77.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks picked up 9.86 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,376.95.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 1.76 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow is down 4.80 points, or 0.02 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 11.04 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.38 points, or 0.9 percent

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 114.95 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Dow is up 888.70 points, or 4.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 483.65 points, or 9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.82 points, or 1.5 percent