U.S. stocks hardly moved Tuesday as investors were slow to dip a toe back into the market, although energy companies did climb with the price of oil and natural gas. Banks and retailers took losses.
On Tuesday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 1.32 points, or almost 0.1 percent, to 2,360.16.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 39.03 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,689.24.
Most Read Stories
- #BerthaCam: Watch the giant boring machine at the end of Highway 99 tunnel
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Seattle mayor drops property-tax plan, now seeks county sales tax to fight homelessness
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
The Nasdaq composite edged up 3.93 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,898.61.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 1.49 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,368.18.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 2.56 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Dow is up 26.02 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 13.13 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 17.74 points, or 1.3 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 121.33 points, or 5.4 percent.
The Dow is up 926.64 points, or 4.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 515.49 points, or 9.6 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 11.05 points, or 0.8 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.