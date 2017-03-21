U.S. stocks took their biggest loss in five months Tuesday as a health care bill backed by President Donald Trump ran into trouble in Congress, which raised questions about how soon his business-friendly policies of lower taxes and looser regulations will be enacted.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 29.45 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,344.02.

The Dow Jones industrial average skidded 237.85 points, or 1.1 percent, to 20,668.01.

The Nasdaq composite sank 107.70 points, or 1.8 percent, to 5,793.83.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks dropped 37.55 points, or 2.7 percent, to 1,346.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 34.23 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Dow is down 246.61 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 107.17 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is 44.98 points, or 3.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 105.19 points, or 4.7 percent.

The Dow is up 905.41 points, or 4.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 410.71 points, or 7.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.58 points, or 0.8 percent.