Major U.S. stock indexes closed slightly lower Thursday, led by declines in banks and energy stocks. High-dividend stocks like utilities, real estate investment trusts and phone companies rose as bond yields fell. Trading was subdued ahead of the New Year’s Day holiday.

On Thursday:

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.90 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,819.78.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 0.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,249.26.

The Nasdaq composite lost 6.47 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,432.09.

The Russell 2000 added 2.35 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,363.18.

For the week:

The Dow is down 114.03 points, or 0.6 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 14.53 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 30.60 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.33 points, or 0.6 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 2,394.75 points, or 13.7 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 205.32 points, or 10 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 424.68 points, or 8.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 227.29 points, or 20 percent.

The Associated Press