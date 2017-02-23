Stocks wobbled Thursday as investors changed course and tempered their expectations for faster economic growth. Industrial companies, which have surged over the last few months, finished lower as Wall Street focused on gold, bonds, and companies that pay big dividends.

On Thursday:

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 34.72 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,810.32.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 0.99 points to 2,363.81.

The Nasdaq composite fell 25.12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,835.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks sank 9.23 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,394.62.

For the week:

The Dow is up 186.27 points, or 0.9 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 12.65 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 3.07 points, or just under 0.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.24 points, or 0.4 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 1,047.72 points, or 5.3 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 124.98 points, or 5.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 452.39 points, or 8.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.49 points, or 2.8 percent.