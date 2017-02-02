Major U.S. stock indexes closed little changed on Thursday as investors looked over a big batch of earnings news from U.S. companies.
On Thursday:
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.03 points, or 0.03 percent, to 19,884.91.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 1.30 points to 2,280.85.
The Nasdaq composite fell 6.45 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,636.20.
The Russell 2000 index dipped 3.80 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,357.43.
For the week:
The Dow is down 208.87 points, or 1 percent.
The S&P 500 is down 13.84 points, or 0.6 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 24.58 points, or 0.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 13.27 points, or 1 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 122.31 points, or 0.6 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 42.02 points, or 1.9 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 253.08 points, or 4.7 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 0.30 points, or 0.02 percent.
