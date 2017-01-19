Share story

The Associated Press

The Dow Jones industrial average erased its gains for 2017 on Thursday as it fell for the fifth day in a row, part of a pullback for stock indexes. Treasury yields continued their upward march.

On Thursday:

The Dow declined 72.32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 19,732.40.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 8.20 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,263.69.

The Nasdaq composite shed 15.57 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,540.08.

The Russell 2000 index dropped 12.81 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,345.74.

For the week:

The Dow is down 153.33 points, or 0.8 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 10.95 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 34.04 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 26.30 points, or 1.9 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is down 30.20 points, or 0.2 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 24.86 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 156.96 points, or 2.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.39 points, or 0.8 percent.

___

This item has been corrected to show that the Dow declined 72.32 points, not 72.23 points.

