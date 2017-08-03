NEW YORK (AP) — Losses for energy and technology companies left most U.S. stocks lower on Thursday. Smaller companies fared worse as the dollar remained at 15-month lows.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 5.41 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,472.16.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 9.86 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 22,026.10.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 22.30 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,340.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies declined 7.67 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,405.23.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.06 points.

The Dow is up 195.79 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 34.33 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 23.04 points, or 1.7 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 233.33 points, or 10.4 percent.

The Dow is up 2,263.50 points, or 11.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 957.22 points, or 17.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 48.10 points, or 3.5 percent.