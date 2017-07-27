NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes pulled back from their record highs Thursday after an afternoon swoon for technology companies helped overshadow another big day for telecoms.
On Thursday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2.41 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,475.42.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 85.54, or 0.4 percent, to 21,796.55.
The Nasdaq composite fell 40.56, or 0.6 percent, to 6,382.19.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 8.66 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,433.62.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 2.88 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Dow is up 216.48 points, or 1 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 5.57 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 2.22 points, or 0.2 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 236.59 points, or 10.6 percent.
The Dow is up 2,033.95 points, or 10.3 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 999.07 points, or 18.6 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 76.49 points, or 5.6 percent.