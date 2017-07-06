U.S. stocks took their biggest loss since mid-May Thursday as investors reacted to mounting evidence that hiring has slowed down. Energy and health care companies and fell sharply, and so did retailers.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 22.79 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,409.75.

The Dow Jones industrial average skidded 158.13 points, or 0.7 percent, to 21,320.04.

The Nasdaq composite tumbled 61.39 points, or 1 percent, to 6,089.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks plunged 19.33 points, or 1.4 percent, to 1,400.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 13.66 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is down 29.59 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 50.96 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 14.54 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 170.92 points, or 7.6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,577.44 points, or 7.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 706.35 points, or 13.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 43.68 points, or 3.2 percent.