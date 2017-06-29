U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday, pulled down by another day of widespread selling among technology companies.

Investors also sold big-dividend stocks as bond yields jumped. Big banks rose after the Federal Reserve said that they can buy back more stock and raise their dividends.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 20.99 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,419.70.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 167.58 points, or 0.8 percent, to 21,287.03.

The Nasdaq composite lost 90.06 points, or 1.4 percent, to 6,144.35.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 9.07 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,416.20.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 18.60 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Dow is down 107.73 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 120.90 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 1.42 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 180.87 points, or 8.1 percent.

The Dow is up 1,524.43 points, or 7.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 761.23 points, or 14.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 59.07 points, or 4.4 percent.