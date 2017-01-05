Share story

The Associated Press

Stocks slipped Thursday as interest rates dropped and banks took sharp losses. Macy’s and Kohl’s plunged following weak holiday-season reports that led the chains to cut their profit forecasts.

On Wednesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 42.87 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,899.29.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 1.75 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,269.

The Nasdaq composite gained 10.93 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,487.94.

The Russell 2000 index dropped 16.02 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,371.94.

For the week:

The Dow is up 136.69 points, or 0.7 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 30.17 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 104.82 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Russell is up 14.81 points, or 1.1 percent.

