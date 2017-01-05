Stocks slipped Thursday as interest rates dropped and banks took sharp losses. Macy’s and Kohl’s plunged following weak holiday-season reports that led the chains to cut their profit forecasts.
On Wednesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average shed 42.87 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,899.29.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 1.75 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,269.
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- UW seismologists ready to record rumble of Seahawks fans at playoff game vs. Lions
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Do you live in Seattle's most liberal or conservative neighborhood? Check our map. | FYI Guy
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
The Nasdaq composite gained 10.93 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,487.94.
The Russell 2000 index dropped 16.02 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,371.94.
For the week:
The Dow is up 136.69 points, or 0.7 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 30.17 points, or 1.3 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 104.82 points, or 1.9 percent.
The Russell is up 14.81 points, or 1.1 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.