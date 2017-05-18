U.S. stocks closed modestly higher Thursday, recouping some of the ground they lost a day earlier.
Phone companies led the gainers. Energy and materials stocks were the only laggards. The gains came a day after the market’s worst drop since September as political tumult deepened in Washington.
On Thursday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 8.69 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,365.72.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.09 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,663.02.
The Nasdaq composite added 43.89, or 0.7 percent, to 6,055.13.
The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks picked up 5.19 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,361.08.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 25.18 points, or 1.1 percent.
The Dow is down 233.59 points, or 1.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 66.10 points, or 1.1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 21.69 points, or 1.6 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 126.89 points, or 5.7 percent.
The Dow is up 900.42 points, or 4.6 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 672.01 points, or 12.5 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 3.95 points, or 0.3 percent.