U.S. stocks climbed Thursday as industrial companies, banks, technology and materials firms and energy companies all rallied. A strong day for corporate results left investors feeling better about the economy. The Nasdaq composite’s gain was enough to mark another all-time closing high.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 17.67 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,355.84.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 174.22 points, or 0.9 percent, to 20,578.81.

The Nasdaq composite surged 53.74 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,916.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 17.02 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,384.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 26.89 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Dow is up 125.46 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 111.63 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 38.91 points, or 2.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 117.01 points, or 5.2 percent.

The Dow is up 816.11 points, or 4.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 533.66 points, or 9.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.02 points, or 2 percent.