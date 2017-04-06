U.S. stocks inched higher Thursday as smaller retailers and banks traded higher and energy companies rose with fuel prices. But again, stocks were unable to hang on to more substantial gains.
On Thursday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 4.54 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,357.49.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 14.80 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,662.95.
The Nasdaq composite advanced 14.47 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,878.95.
The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks jumped 12.28 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,364.43.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 5.23 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Dow is down 0.27 points.
The Nasdaq is down 32.79 points, or 0.6 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 21.49 points, or 1.6 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 118.66 points, or 5.3 percent.
The Dow is up 900.35 points, or 4.6 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 495.83 points, or 9.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 7.30 points, or 0.5 percent.
