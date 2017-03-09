U.S. stocks meandered Thursday as major market indexes finished a touch higher even as small companies finished lower. It was a quiet eighth anniversary for the current bull market.
On Thursday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 1.89 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,364.87.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 2.46 points to 20,858.19.
The Nasdaq composite ticked up 1.25 points to 5,838.81.
The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks lost 5.92 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,360.12.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 18.25 points, or 0.8 percent.
The Dow is down 147.52 points, or 0.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 31.95 points, or 0.5 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 34.01 points, or 2.4 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 126.04 points, or 5.6 percent.
The Dow is up 1,095.59 points, or 5.5 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 455.69 points, or 8.5 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 2.99 points, or 0.2 percent.
