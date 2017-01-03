U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak Tuesday and ushered in the new year with broad gains. Health care stocks, which struggled for most of last year, climbed higher.

On Monday:

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 119.16 points, or 0.6 percent, to 19,881.76.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 picked up rose 19 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,257.83.

The Nasdaq composite advanced 45.97 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,429.08.

The Russell 2000 index picked up 8.36 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,365.49.