U.S. stocks held steady in a calm day of trading Monday at the beginning of a week full of events that could cause market swings. The Federal Reserve may raise interest rates, more countries around the world may move to shake up the economic status quo and several high-profile updates on the U.S. economy are due.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up by 0.87 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,373.47.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.50 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,881.48.

The Nasdaq composite rose 14.06 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,875.78.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks rose 5.02 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,370.28

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 134.64 points, or 6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,118.88 points, or 5.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 492.67 points, or 9.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.15 points, or 1 percent.