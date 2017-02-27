U.S. stocks closed slightly higher Monday, nudging the Dow Jones industrial average to a record high for the 12th consecutive time. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index also closed at an all-time high.

The last time the Dow had a longer winning streak was early January 1987, when it notched gains for 13 days in a row. The tiny gains came after an indecisive day for U.S. stocks that sent indexes wavering between small gains and losses.

On Monday:

The Dow Jones industrial average added 15.68 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,837.44.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 2.39 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,369.73.

The Nasdaq composite added 16.59 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,861.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 13.44 points, or 1 percent, to 1,407.97.

For the year:

The Dow is up 1,074.84 points, or 5.4 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 130.90 points, or 5.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 478.78 points, or 8.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 50.84 points, or 3.8 percent.