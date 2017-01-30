U.S. stocks fell Monday as investors grew nervous following President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries. Energy companies, which have surged over the last year, took the biggest losses.
On Monday:
The Dow Jones industrial average sank 122.65 points, or 0.6 percent, to 19,971.13.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 13.79 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,280.90.
The Nasdaq composite declined 47.07 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,613.71.
The Russell 2000 index skidded 18.37 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,352.33.
For the year:
The Dow is up 208.53 points, or 1.1 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 42.07 points, or 1.9 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 230.59 points, or 4.3 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 4.80 points, or 0.4 percent.
