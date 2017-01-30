Share story

The Associated Press

U.S. stocks fell Monday as investors grew nervous following President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries. Energy companies, which have surged over the last year, took the biggest losses.

On Monday:

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 122.65 points, or 0.6 percent, to 19,971.13.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 13.79 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,280.90.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Nasdaq composite declined 47.07 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,613.71.

The Russell 2000 index skidded 18.37 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,352.33.

For the year:

The Dow is up 208.53 points, or 1.1 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 42.07 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 230.59 points, or 4.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 4.80 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Associated Press