Major stock indexes closed slightly lower Monday as a slide in crude oil prices pulled down energy companies.
Investors pored over the latest crop of company earnings and deal news. High-dividend stocks did better than the rest of the market as bond yields fell, making those sectors more appealing to investors seeking income.
On Monday:
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.40 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,799.85.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 6.11 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,265.20.
The Nasdaq composite lost 2.39 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,552.94.
The Russell 2000 index shed 4.01 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,347.84.
For the year:
The Dow is up 37.25 points, or 0.2 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 26.37 points, or 1.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 169.83 points, or 3.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 9.29 points, or 0.7 percent.
