NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks hardly budged Monday as smaller firms and retailers rose while health care companies and banks declined. Chemical and mining companies rose as the dollar weakened.
On Monday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.13 points to 2,459.14.
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 8.02 points to 21,629.72.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris, a four-star QB, commits to the Huskies
- Oregon opens records of sexual-abuse investigation into Ed Murray, acting ‘in public interest’
The Nasdaq composite added 1.97 points to 6,314.43.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 2.79 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,431.60.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 220.31 points, or 9.8 percent.
The Dow is up 1,867.12 points, or 9.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 931.31 points, or 17.3 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 74.47 points, or 5.5 percent.