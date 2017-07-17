NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks hardly budged Monday as smaller firms and retailers rose while health care companies and banks declined. Chemical and mining companies rose as the dollar weakened.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.13 points to 2,459.14.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 8.02 points to 21,629.72.

The Nasdaq composite added 1.97 points to 6,314.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 2.79 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,431.60.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 220.31 points, or 9.8 percent.

The Dow is up 1,867.12 points, or 9.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 931.31 points, or 17.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 74.47 points, or 5.5 percent.