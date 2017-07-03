U.S. stocks rose Monday as banks continued to climb along with interest rates, and energy companies rallied again with oil prices. Better-than-expected auto sales and a strong report on U.S. factories also boosted stocks.
On Monday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 5.61 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,429.02.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 129.64 points, or 0.6 percent, to 21,479.27.
Most Read Stories
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Commentary: Sprint’s bowing to the cable guys, as it puts T-Mobile deal on hold, looks shortsighted
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- No one hurt in Southcenter mall shooting, police say
- Review: Queen and Adam Lambert are the champions of KeyArena
The Nasdaq composite sank 30.36 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,110.06.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 11.32 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,426.68.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 190.19 points, or 8.5 percent.
The Dow is up 1,716.67 points, or 8.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 726.94 points, or 13.5 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 69.55 points, or 5.1 percent.