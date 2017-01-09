Major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Monday, weighed down by a slide in oil and gas companies as energy futures prices fell. Gains in the health care and technology sectors nudged the Nasdaq composite to another all-time high, extending its winning streak to five days.
On Monday:
The Dow Jones industrial average slid 76.42 points, or 0.4 percent, to 19,887.38.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 8.08 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,268.90.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Golden Globes 2017 worst dressed: Who got it wrong VIEW
- What the national media are saying after 'revitalized' Seahawks beat Lions in NFL playoffs
The Nasdaq added 10.76 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,531.82.
The Russell 2000 index fell 9.79 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,357.49.
For the year:
The Dow is up 124.78 points, or 0.6 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 30.07 points, or 1.3 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 148.70 points, or 2.8 percent.
The Russell is up 0.36 points, or 0.03 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.