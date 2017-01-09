Share story

The Associated Press

Major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Monday, weighed down by a slide in oil and gas companies as energy futures prices fell. Gains in the health care and technology sectors nudged the Nasdaq composite to another all-time high, extending its winning streak to five days.

On Monday:

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 76.42 points, or 0.4 percent, to 19,887.38.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 8.08 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,268.90.

The Nasdaq added 10.76 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,531.82.

The Russell 2000 index fell 9.79 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,357.49.

For the year:

The Dow is up 124.78 points, or 0.6 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 30.07 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 148.70 points, or 2.8 percent.

The Russell is up 0.36 points, or 0.03 percent.

