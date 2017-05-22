Strong gains for technology companies like software and chip makers helped lead U.S. stocks higher Monday. Defense contractors also climbed as the market continued to bounce back from turbulence last week.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 12.29 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,394.02.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 89.99 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,894.83.

The Nasdaq composite rose 49.91 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,133.62.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks finished up 9.81 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,377.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 155.19 points, or 6.9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,132.23 points, or 5.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 750.50 points, or 13.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 20.01 points, or 1.5 percent.