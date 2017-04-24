Share story

By
The Associated Press

U.S. stocks joined a worldwide rally Monday after the first round of France’s presidential election raised expectations that the European Union will hold together.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index jumped 25.46 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,374.15.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 216.13, or 1.1 percent, to 20,763.89.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Nasdaq composite gained 73.30, or 1.2 percent, to 5,983.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 18.09, or 1.3 percent, to 1,397.94.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 135.32 points, or 6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,001.29 points, or 5.1 percent

The Nasdaq is up 600.70 points, or 11.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 40.81 points, or 3 percent.

The Associated Press