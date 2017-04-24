U.S. stocks joined a worldwide rally Monday after the first round of France’s presidential election raised expectations that the European Union will hold together.
On Monday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index jumped 25.46 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,374.15.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 216.13, or 1.1 percent, to 20,763.89.
The Nasdaq composite gained 73.30, or 1.2 percent, to 5,983.82.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 18.09, or 1.3 percent, to 1,397.94.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 135.32 points, or 6 percent.
The Dow is up 1,001.29 points, or 5.1 percent
The Nasdaq is up 600.70 points, or 11.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 40.81 points, or 3 percent.
