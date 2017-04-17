U.S. stocks bounced back from their recent losses Monday after the Chinese government said that country’s economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the first quarter. Banks jumped as interest rates recovered.
On Monday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index advanced 20.06 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,349.01.
The Dow Jones industrial average surged 183.67 points, or 0.9 percent, to 20,636.92.
The Nasdaq composite gained 51.64 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,856.79.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 15.94 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,361.18.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 110.18 points, or 4.9 percent.
The Dow is up 874.32 points, or 4.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 473.67 points, or 8.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 4.05 points, or 0.3 percent.
