After an early-afternoon slump, U.S. stocks finished mostly lower Monday in a quiet day of trading. Banks fell along with bond yields as stocks fell for the third straight day.
On Monday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 4.78 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,373.47.
The Dow Jones industrial average declined 8.76 points to 20,905.86.
The Nasdaq composite added 0.53 points to 5,901.53.
The Russell 2000 of small-company stocks shed 7.43 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,384.10.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 134.64 points, or 6 percent.
The Dow is up 1,143.26 points, or 5.8 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 518.41 points, or 9.6 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 26.97 points, or 2 percent.
