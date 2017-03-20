Share story

By
The Associated Press

After an early-afternoon slump, U.S. stocks finished mostly lower Monday in a quiet day of trading. Banks fell along with bond yields as stocks fell for the third straight day.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 4.78 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,373.47.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 8.76 points to 20,905.86.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Nasdaq composite added 0.53 points to 5,901.53.

The Russell 2000 of small-company stocks shed 7.43 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,384.10.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 134.64 points, or 6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,143.26 points, or 5.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 518.41 points, or 9.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 26.97 points, or 2 percent.

The Associated Press