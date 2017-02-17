Share story

Stock indexes inched ahead to record highs Friday, barely, after a late-afternoon push erased losses from earlier in the day. It caps the fourth straight week of gains for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, its longest such streak since July.

On Friday:

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.28 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 20,624.05.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 3.94 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,351.16.

The Nasdaq composite rose 23.68 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,838.58.

The Russell 2000 index rose 0.73 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,399.86.

For the week:

The Dow is up 354.68 points, or 1.7 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 35.06 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 104.55 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.02 points, or 0.8 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 861.45 points, or 4.4 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 112.33 points, or 5.0 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 455.46 points, or 8.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 42.73 points, or 3.1 percent.

The Associated Press