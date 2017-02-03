Banks and other financial companies made big gains Friday after President Trump moved to scale back regulations on the financial industry. Investors were also encouraged by news that employers hired workers at a faster pace in January. The Nasdaq composite closed at an all-time high.
On Friday:
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 186.55 points, or 0.9 percent, to 20,071.46.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index advanced 16.57 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,297.42.
The Nasdaq composite gained 30.57 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,666.77.
The Russell 2000 index leaped 20.41 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,377.84.
For the week:
The Dow lost 22.32 points, or 0.1 percent.
The S&P 500 added 2.73 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Nasdaq edged up 5.99 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Russell 2000 jumped 7.13 points, or 0.5 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 308.86 points, or 1.6 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 58.59 points, or 2.6 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 283.65 points, or 5.3 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 20.71 points, or 1.5 percent.
