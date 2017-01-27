Share story

The Associated Press

Energy companies led U.S. stock indexes mostly lower Friday as the price of crude oil declined. The Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index closed slightly lower. The Nasdaq composite eked out a tiny gain, giving the index its third record-high close for the week. Trading was mostly listless as investors sized up earnings from Microsoft, Starbucks and other big companies. Health care companies rose.

On Friday:

The Dow fell 7.13 points, or 0.04 percent, to 20,093.78.

The S&P 500 index slid 1.99 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,294.69.

The Nasdaq rose 5.61 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,660.78.

The Russell 2000 index gave up 4.89 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,370.70.

For the week:

The Dow is up 266.53 points, or 1.3 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 23.38 points, or 1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 105.45 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.86 points, or 1.4 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 331.18 points, or 1.7 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 55.86 points, or 2.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 277.66 points, or 5.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.57 points, or 1 percent.

