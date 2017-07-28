NEW YORK (AP) — Stock markets around the world sagged on Friday after Amazon and other big companies reported quarterly results that underwhelmed investors.
On Friday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 3.32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,472.10.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 33.76 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,830.31.
Most Read Stories
- Woman, 71, lost in Olympic National Park with dog, built shelter, ate ants
- Starbucks closes Teavana stores, doubles down on China coffee shops as quarter misses forecasts
- Washington distracted-driving law has drivers wondering if they can still drink coffee on the road VIEW
- Chinese millionaires pick Seattle as No. 2 place in the world to live, survey shows | FYI Guy
- 3 teens killed in Lynnwood crash from Mill Creek high school
The Nasdaq composite fell 7.51, or 0.1 percent, to 6,374.68.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 4.36 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,429.26.
For the week:
The S&P 500 fell 0.44 points, or less than 0.1 percent.
The Dow rose 250.24 points, or 1.2 percent.
The Nasdaq fell 13.08 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 fell 6.58 points, or 0.5 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 233.27 points, or 10.4 percent.
The Dow is up 2,067.71 points, or 10.5 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 991.56 points, or 18.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 72.13 points, or 5.3 percent.