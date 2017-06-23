U.S. stock indexes nudged higher Friday after energy companies clawed back some of their sharp losses from earlier in the week.
On Friday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 3.80 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,438.30.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.53 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 21,394.76.
The Nasdaq composite gained 28.56, or 0.5 percent, to 6,265.25.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 10.24, or 0.7 percent, to 1,414.78.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 5.15 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Dow is up 10.48 points, or less than 0.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 113.49 points, or 1.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 8.05 points, or 0.6 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 199.47 points, or 8.9 percent.
The Dow is up 1,632.16 points, or 8.3 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 882.13 points, or 16.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 57.65 points, or 4.2 percent.