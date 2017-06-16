Amazon’s $13.4 billion deal for Whole Foods sent grocery stores, big retailers, and food makers and distributors plunging Friday. Energy companies rose while other stocks were little changed.
On Friday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 0.69 points to 2,433.15.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 24.38 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,384.28.
The Nasdaq composite dipped 13.74 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,151.76.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks skidded 3.36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,406.73.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 1.38 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Dow jumped 112.31 points, or 0.5 percent.
The Nasdaq lost 56.16 points, or 0.9 percent.
The Russell 2000 fell 14.98 points, or 1.1 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 194.32 points, or 8.7 percent.
The Dow is up 1,621.68 points, or 8.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 768.64 points, or 14.3 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 49.60 points, or 3.7 percent.