U.S. stocks made the tiniest of gains Friday as media companies and sellers of beauty products and food ticked higher. Major indexes added to their winning streak and record highs.
On Friday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 0.75 points to 2,415.82.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 2.67 points to 21,080.28.
The Nasdaq composite gained 4.94 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,210.19.
The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks sank 1.14 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,382.24.
For the week:
The S&P 500 climbed 34.09 points, or 1.4 percent.
The Dow added 275.44 points, or 1.3 percent.
The Nasdaq jumped 126.49 points, or 2.1 percent.
The Russell 2000 rose 14.91 points, or 1.1 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 176.99 points, or 7.9 percent.
The Dow is up 1,317.68 points, or 6.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 827.08 points, or 15.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 25.11 points, or 1.9 percent.