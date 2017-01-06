Share story

The Associated Press

The Dow Jones industrial average missed the 20,000 mark by a fraction of a point Friday. U.S. stock indexes rose after the government said wages jumped in December. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the Nasdaq composite closed at all-time highs.

On Friday:

The Dow gained 64.51 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,963.80.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 7.98 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,276.98.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 33.12 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,521.06.

The Russell 2000 index fell 4.65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,367.28.

For the week:

The Dow rose 201.20 points, or 1 percent.

The S&P 500 added 38.15 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Nasdaq jumped 137.94 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 edged up 10.15 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Associated Press