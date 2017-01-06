The Dow Jones industrial average missed the 20,000 mark by a fraction of a point Friday. U.S. stock indexes rose after the government said wages jumped in December. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the Nasdaq composite closed at all-time highs.
On Friday:
The Dow gained 64.51 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,963.80.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 7.98 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,276.98.
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- UW seismologists ready to record rumble of Seahawks fans at playoff game vs. Lions
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Live updates from CES 2017 in Las Vegas: T-Mobile moves to one plan for all
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
The Nasdaq composite picked up 33.12 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,521.06.
The Russell 2000 index fell 4.65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,367.28.
For the week:
The Dow rose 201.20 points, or 1 percent.
The S&P 500 added 38.15 points, or 1.7 percent.
The Nasdaq jumped 137.94 points, or 2.6 percent.
The Russell 2000 edged up 10.15 points, or 0.7 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.