A solid pickup in hiring last month helped push the stock market to record highs Friday. The gains were driven by energy, technology and industrial companies.
On Friday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index advanced 9.77 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,399.29.
The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 55.47 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,006.94.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
The Nasdaq composite rose 25.42 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,100.76.
The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks gained 8.15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,397.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 15.09 points, or 0.6 percent.
The Dow is edged up 66.43, or 0.3 percent.
The Nasdaq climbed 53.15 points, or 0.9 percent.
The Russell 2000 slid 3.43 points, or 0.2 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 160.46 points, or 7.2 percent.
The Dow is up 1,244.34 points, or 6.3 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 717.64 points, or 13.3 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 39.87 points, or 2.9 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.