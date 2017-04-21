U.S. stocks slumped Friday as financial and health care companies moved lower. Industrial companies rose as stocks continued the up-and-down pattern they’ve been stuck in for the last month.
On Friday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 7.15 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,348.69.
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 30.95 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,547.76.
The Nasdaq composite dipped 6.26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,910.52.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks declined 4.30 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,379.85.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 19.74 points, or 0.8 percent.
The Dow gained 94.51 points, or 0.5 percent.
The Nasdaq added 105.37 points, or 1.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 climbed 34.61 points, or 2.6 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 109.86 points, or 4.9 percent.
The Dow is up 785.15 points, or 4 percent
The Nasdaq is up 527.40 points, or 9.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 22.72 points, or 1.7 percent.
