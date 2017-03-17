U.S. stocks limped into the weekend with mixed results on Friday, but the market nevertheless capped off yet another winning week. Gains for dividend-paying stocks offset drops for banks and health care stocks.
On Friday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 3.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,378.25.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.93 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,914.62.
Most Read Stories
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- Tourism in Seattle: Gee, what’s not to like? Apparently a lot
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Puget Sound transit projects would lose big under Trump budget
The Nasdaq composite rose 0.24 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 5,901.00.
The Russell 2000 rose 5.49, or 0.4 percent, to 1,391.52.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 5.65 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Dow is up 11.64, or 0.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 39.27, or 0.7 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 26.26, or 1.9 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 139.42, or 6.2 percent.
The Dow is up 1,152.02, or 5.8 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 517.88, or 9.6 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 34.39, or 2.5 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.