U.S. stock indexes inched higher Monday, as the Standard & Poor’s 500 index steadied following back-to-back losses the last two weeks.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 2.82 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,428.37.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 29.24, or 0.1 percent, to 21,703.75.
The Nasdaq composite slipped 3.40 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,213.13.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 0.89 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,356.90.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 189.54 points, or 8.5 percent.
The Dow is up 1,941.15 points, or 9.8 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 830.01 points, or 15.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 0.23 points, or less than 0.1 percent.