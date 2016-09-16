WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel says it’s starting an investigation of Wells Fargo in its opening of millions of unauthorized accounts that has become a growing scandal.
The House Financial Services Committee on Friday announced an investigation of the allegedly illegal activity by Wells Fargo employees to meet aggressive sales goals as well as the role of federal regulators in the debacle.
California and U.S. regulators fined San Francisco-based Wells Fargo a combined $185 million last Thursday. The bank also will pay restitution to affected customers.
The committee says it will summon Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf to testify at a hearing this month. Stumpf and several regulators are appearing before the Senate Banking Committee at a separate hearing on Tuesday.
